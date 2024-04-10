Earth Month: Providing better food choices

During Earth Month, Meghan Sedivy, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian at Fresh Thyme Market and member of the FMI Health and Well-Being Council, is taking the opportunity to spotlight nutritious and sustainable foods.

In her role, she aims to promote foods and recipes that not only benefit consumers’ health but also contribute positively to the environment.

Meghan Sedivy’s expertise and advocacy align with the ethos of Earth Month, emphasizing the importance of mindful consumption and its impact on both personal well-being and the planet.

Through her guidance, individuals can make informed choices that support both their health goals and sustainable practices.

Take a look at some of these healthy options below to learn how they can have a positive affect on your diet!