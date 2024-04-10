Earth Month: Providing better food choices
Providing better food choices
During Earth Month, Meghan Sedivy, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian at Fresh Thyme Market and member of the FMI Health and Well-Being Council, is taking the opportunity to spotlight nutritious and sustainable foods.
In her role, she aims to promote foods and recipes that not only benefit consumers’ health but also contribute positively to the environment.
Meghan Sedivy’s expertise and advocacy align with the ethos of Earth Month, emphasizing the importance of mindful consumption and its impact on both personal well-being and the planet.
Through her guidance, individuals can make informed choices that support both their health goals and sustainable practices.
Take a look at some of these healthy options below to learn how they can have a positive affect on your diet!
Peanuts:
- Nutrition: A heart-healthy and shelf-stable source of vitamins and minerals, peanuts are a good source of fiber, good fats, and 7 grams of protein.
- Sustainability: Peanuts have one of the smallest carbon footprints and water usage of any nut, and are a zero-waste crop because every part is used.
- Recipe: Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
- Mushrooms:
- Did you know mushrooms are trending?
- Nutrition: Mushrooms are a rare food source of Vitamin D.
- Sustainability: Mushrooms require far less water and energy than most other crops, with an extremely low CO2 emissions rate. One pound of button mushrooms requires just 2 gallons of water to produce, which is far less than the average of 50 gallons of water per pound other fresh produce items demand.
- Recipe: Thai Peanut Butter Ramen with Mushrooms
- Leafy Greens:
- Nutrition: Leafy greens are filled with fiber and other nutrients to promote bone health.
- Sustainability: Leafy greens are considered one of the top eco-friendly and sustainable foods on the market, requiring minimal resources to produce large quantities.
- Recipe: Spring Greens and Wild Rice Salad
- Beans:
- Nutrition: A great plant-based protein source that is filled with fiber.
- Sustainability: Beans convert nitrogen from the air and make it easily and readily available to use by other plants.
- Recipe: Mexican Shakshuka