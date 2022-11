All Indiana

Eric Benét to bring concert with Donell Jones to Indiana, new TV show, long-standing career

Serenade is a concert series created by Femme it Forward that features all male performers who come on stage to celebrate women.

Each pop-up show features some of the most notable names in hip-hop and R&B, coming together to support women through the power of live music, and one of those performers is R&B and neo-soul singer-songwriter Eric Benét.

He will be appearing at the Hard Rock Live in Gary on Friday, December 10.