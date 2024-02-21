For King and Country to perform at Purdue

Pop artist talks with All Indiana ahead of show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone combine to create the hit Christian group For King and Country.

The duo has won several Grammy awards, as well as Dove Awards.

Their newest album “What Are We Waiting For” has hit songs like “Broken Halos,” “Love Me Like I Am,” and “For God Is With Us.”

They have worked with artists like Jordyn Sparks and the incomparable Dolly Parton.

The Australian born duo is now based in Nashville, but their world tour is bringing them to Indiana when they perform at the Elliot Hall of Music at Purdue University.

Joel Smallbone stopped by to chat with Cody and April on ALL INDIANA ahead of their performance in West Lafayette.

The concert is Saturday, February 24 at 7:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased at bandsintown.com.