From game to commercials, what you need to know for the big game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The big game this year features the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a sort of rematch from the 2020 championship game.

The Chiefs look fairly similar, but the 49ers have seen many changes.

The starting quarterback is now Brock Purdy, and they made a splashy move to bring in All-Pro running back Christian McCaffery.

The game is sure to have fireworks on the field, but just like every year there should be some off the field as well.

Commercials will be a big part of the game this year for fans.

Nancy Armour is a writer for the USA Today. She spoke with the ALL INDIANA team about what fans can expect from the game and commercials.