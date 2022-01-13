All Indiana

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana deals with volunteer shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) –Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is asking for help because they are experiencing a volunteer shortage due to the impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Gleaners needs 500 volunteers each week to serve Hoosiers in need of food assistance.

“It’s been several months since we’ve seen a volunteer need like we are seeing currently. The omicron variant seems to be hitting so many families right now, and that has put us in a position where for the first time, we may be in a position where we don’t have the boxes needed by our neighbors. We’re hoping those who are healthy will hear our plea and take a couple of hours to help those who are isolated, quarantining or lack transportation,” said Sarah Estell, Senior Director of Strategic Communications at Gleaners.

Estell says omicron has caused many people to cancel their shifts, so “the next two weeks are critical.” That is especially the case on January 14 and 28.

“While the number of families in need has declined somewhat Gleaners continues to serve more than twice the number of households as before the pandemic. As Omicron has surged in Indiana, calls for Home Delivery Boxes have increased,” Estell said.

To see available volunteer shifts and to sign up, visit gleaners.org/volunteer.

Gleaners supplies items to hunger relief agencies and schools throughout 21 counties in central and southeastern Indiana.