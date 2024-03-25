Grammy-winning trio Time for Three talks with Amicia Ramsey ahead of Wabash performance

The Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three (TF3), known for their ability to blend classical music with Americana and singer-songwriter styles, is set to perform at the Honeywell Center on Thursday, April 25.

This genre-defying trio has garnered global acclaim for their innovative and captivating sound, collaborating with some of the most esteemed composers and artists in the music industry.

Their recent commission, “Contact,” has premiered with prestigious orchestras worldwide, showcasing their versatility and creative prowess.

TF3 includes double bassist Ranaan Meyer, who, along with world-renowned faculty, leads the Honeywell Arts Academy. Held annually in June, the Academy offers three full-scholarship programs aimed at nurturing emerging musical talents.

These programs take place at Eagles Theatre in Wabash and offer participants an invaluable opportunity for growth and learning. The culmination of the Academy’s intensive training is a live performance, featuring both the talented participants and their distinguished faculty, showcasing the skills and artistry honed during the program.

