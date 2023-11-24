Heartland Film to host Merry Movie Nights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ‘Tis the season to be merry!

Classic movies are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and bring people together.

Heartland Film is aiming to do just that with a mini-movie series called Merry Movie Nights. The local nonprofit arts organization founded in 1991 has a mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives.

Visiting “All Indiana” on Friday to talk more about the event was Jessica Chapman, director or marketing.

Some points about he event:

It’s a four-day series that will feature six festive films..

Each screening includes a merry activation such as wine and chocolate tasting, a live comedian, and cookie decorating and Santa.

The event will run from Dec. 7-10 at the Arts for Lawrence Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave. in the Marion County city of Lawrence. Cost is $7 for adults, and $5 for children and students. Tickets are sold online.

Here’s the schedule:

7 p.m. Dec. 7: “The Holiday” with wine and chocolate tasting.

6 p.m. Dec. 8: “White Christmas” sing-along screening.

8:30 p.m. Dec. 8: “Die Hard” with Twinkies.

5p.m. Dec. 9: “Christmas Vacation” with live comedian before the movie.

2 p.m. Dec. 10: “Home Alone” with cookie decorating and Santa visit.

5 p.m. Dec. 10: “It’s A Wonderful Life” with an ugly-sweater contest.

More details are available in an online news release.