All Indiana

Hoosier (H)Arts talks poetry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Candlelight theatre’s Hoosier (H)Arts is a night of love, poetry and music that celebrates Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and a few of Indiana’s up-and-coming poets.

Lindsey Beckley, events manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and Mavis Washington, the director of Hoosier (H)Arts, join “All Indiana” to talk about the event.

The event will be held on Feb. 11. Tickets are available for purchase.