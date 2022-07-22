All Indiana

How to eat based on your DNA

Every day we hear about certain foods we should eat more of only to hear a week later we should cut it out of our diet altogether.

A food that may give one person energy, might slow someone else’s metabolism down to where they want to fall asleep.

But an emerging new science called Nutrigenetics can tell you what to eat and what to avoid based on your DNA.

Clinical Nutrition and Integrative Health Expert Kristina Hess joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to explain how Nutrigenetics works and how you can put it to work for you.

