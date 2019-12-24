How to make Chocolate Fudge Mini Pies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s Annessa Chumbley made these holiday goodies on Tuesday’s “All Indiana.”
Chocolate Fudge Mini Pies
Crust
1 cup quick cooking oats
1 cup walnuts
1/2 cup raw honey
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Chocolate fudge
1/3 cup coconut oil
2/3 cup dark chocolate chips
1/2 cup almond butter
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- Coat a 12-count muffin tin thoroughly with cooking spray.
- In a food processor, add walnuts and process until they are in small pieces. Add the rest of the ingredients for the crust. Process for 10 seconds until a crumbly mixture is developed. Divide the mixture equally among the muffin tin cups, pressing mixture down with fingers and against the side of each tin to form a little pie crust. Bake for 7-8 minutes at 400º. Remove and put mixture into the freezer to cool for 10 minutes.
- In a saucepan, melt the coconut oil. Remove from heat, and stir in the chocolate chips, almond butter and cocoa powder until completely smooth.
- Pour 2 tablespoons of chocolate fudge mixture into each cup. Sprinkle the top with extra walnuts or a little unsweetened coconut flakes if desired. Refrigerate until firm.
- Remove each pie by carefully running a butter knife around the edges of each chocolate pie, gently popping it out of the muffin tin. Chocolate Fudge Mini Pies may either be served chilled for a more solid consistency, or at room temperature for a soft, gooey consistency.
Enjoy!