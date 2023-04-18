Huntington University to premier feature film

Huntington University is gearing up for an exciting event as they prepare to host the premiere of the feature film “Wayfaring Stranger.”

Lance Clark, the film’s producer, joined All Indiana to discuss the significance of this project.

What makes it truly unique is that over 30 film students from Huntington University had the opportunity to work alongside 15 professional crew members, 50 extras, and a dozen SAG actors, including Stephen Baldwin and Bethany Lind, during the film shoot.

Based on true events, “Wayfaring Stranger” promises to captivate audiences with its compelling story. The premiere is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 20, 2023, at Huntington University’s Merillat Centre for the Arts, Zurcher Auditorium, and is sure to be an unforgettable night for the university and the entire community.