All Indiana

Indianapolis Opera Cabaret at Union 50

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to surprise that special someone with a night of romance and music, you don’t want to miss out on the Opera Cabaret in Indianapolis.

The event is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2023, at Union 50. Tickets include a three-course meal with an entrée of choice, a complimentary glass of wine, and a live musical theater from the Indianapolis Opera.

You can purchase tickets on the Indianapolis Opera website. Stay tuned for Monday’s “All Indiana” at 4 p.m. for more!