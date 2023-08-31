Indy Jazz Fest celebrates 25 years

We are thrilled to welcome a true artist from the jazz world, Rob Dixon, the Artistic Director of the Indy Jazz Fest, as our guest today. With the highly-anticipated Indy Jazz Fest just around the corner, we couldn’t be more excited to have Rob Dixon share his insights and enthusiasm for this annual celebration of jazz music. His extensive knowledge and passion for the art form promise to provide a sneak peek into what promises to be an unforgettable event, showcasing the best jazz talent and culture in Indianapolis. So, jazz enthusiasts and music lovers, stay tuned for an enlightening conversation with Rob Dixon as we delve into the world of jazz and all that the upcoming Indy Jazz Fest has in store for us.