IUPUI Regatta Steering Committee announces 5th Annual Regatta

The IUPUI Regatta Steering Committee is thrilled to announce the 15th Annual Regatta, set to take place on September 30th, 2023, at Military Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. Director of Public Relations, Nolan Campbell, and IUPUI Regatta’s Associate Executive Director of External Affairs, Connor Phutawon, joined us to share more information. This highly anticipated event brings together the IUPUI campus and the wider Indianapolis community for a thrilling half-mile canoe race along the downtown canal. Established in 2009 as an alternative to a traditional homecoming event, the Regatta has become a cherished tradition that not only fosters a sense of camaraderie but also supports the Stefan S. Davis IUPUI Regatta Scholarship, awarded to a deserving IUPUI student.

Hosted in close proximity to the IUPUI campus, Military Park, and the downtown canal, the Regatta coincides with IUPUI Family Weekend, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. Attendees can look forward to more than just the exhilarating canoe race. The event will feature an array of attractions and activities, including a variety of food trucks offering delectable treats, carnival games, and rides for all ages, a lively dog costume contest, the Regatta Royalty Pageant, and a live DJ setting the mood with fantastic music. Moreover, there will be tabling opportunities for IUPUI student organizations and schools, allowing participants to learn more about the campus community and get involved.

The success of the IUPUI Regatta is owed to the unwavering support of the IUPUI and Indianapolis communities, as well as our generous sponsors. The IUPUI Regatta Steering Committee extends its sincere gratitude to all those involved in making this event possible. The committee is eagerly anticipating the 15th Annual Regatta and looks forward to the vibrant energy, friendly competition, and shared moments of enjoyment that this beloved tradition brings. Mark your calendars for September 30th, 2023, and join us at Military Park for an unforgettable day of thrilling races, entertainment, and community spirit.