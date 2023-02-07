All Indiana

Julio Iglesias Jr. talks about new album, duet with Jewel

(WISH) — How would you like to hear a careless whisper in your ear if the whisperer was none other than Julio Iglesias Jr.?

The recording artist just released the duet with multiplatinum singer Jewel. It’s a reimaging of George Michael’s hit song.

“Careless Whisper” is one of the songs on Iglesias’ new album, “Under the Covers”.

With covers of “Just the Way You Are,” “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” and “Wicked Games,” the album feels like a soothing soundtrack to our lives that evokes amazing memories.

Iglesias visited “All Indiana” on Monday to talk about the album and more.