Kathy Ireland to receive Grit & Grace Living Legend Award

Joining us today on “All Indiana” is Former Supermodel Kathy Ireland! She’s being honored at the Grit & Grace Gala!

It’s happening at 6 p.m. on March 1. at Lucas Oil Estate in Carmel, Indiana. Click here for more information and ticket purchases.

Founded in 2020 by Fanchon Stinger, Grit & Grace Nation has swiftly emerged as a powerful influence in guiding young girls from various backgrounds.

At its heart, this nationwide program for leadership development nurtures connections between participants and female mentors who embody leadership.

At the core of its mission, the organization annually awards a $10,000 scholarship to an exemplary individual who embodies leadership qualities like bravery, perseverance, and elegance in all aspects of their pursuits.

As the organization has grown, Grit & Grace Nation has expanded its reach, establishing physical chapters as well as a sprawling virtual academy accessible nationwide.

The academy’s primary goal remains resolute: to equip girls across the country with the resilience and integrity to confront life’s challenges directly through comprehensive guidance, mentorship, career readiness, public speaking skills, and refinement of etiquette during their formative years.

As Grit & Grace Nation moves forward, its dedication to nurturing bold, adaptable, and poised leaders persists, creating a legacy of empowerment and excellence for future generations.