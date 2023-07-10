Kid-ing with Kayla: Family vacations

Today’s “Kid-ing with Kayla” dives into an engaging discussion on the topic of taking your kids on a family road trip.

Join our host, Kayla, as she shares valuable insights and tips to make your next adventure on the open road a memorable experience for the entire family. From choosing the perfect destinations to packing essential items and keeping children entertained during the journey, Kayla provided practical advice and expert recommendations.

Whether you’re an experienced traveler or taking your first family road trip, this segment promises to be a valuable resource for parents seeking to create cherished memories while exploring new horizons with their kids.