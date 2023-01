All Indiana

Kid-ing with Kayla: ‘Mom guilt’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “Kid-ing with Kayla” we are getting a first hand look at what is known as “Mom Guilt”.

On “All Indiana” Kayla walks through these guilty parenting laments by narrating them like a news reporter.

For more “Kid-ing with Kayla, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook or click the “Kid-ing with Kayla” tab on wishtv.com.