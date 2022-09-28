All Indiana

KID-ing with Kayla: One trip grocery bag challenge

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla — It’s a fact, when you have kids, you have more mouths to feed, and that means more groceries to buy!

So, when your car is packed with food from the store, do you take multiple trips to get grocery bags out of the car or do you make yourself uncomfortable just to get it all in one journey?

WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan said she gets it in one trip or will die trying!

@kaylareporting

Did y’all know @Pillsbury makes microphones? #fyp #newsvoice #Humor #funny #groceries #shopping #relatable

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

Kayla put the hosts of Life Style Live and All Indiana to the test and brought in a bunch of groceries to see if they could get it all in one trip.

For more “KID-ding with Kayla” content, click here.

Follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Author shares little things you can do to achieve big dreams

All Indiana /

Hundreds of Hoosiers ready to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

News /

Ripple Effect 5K happens Thursday evening in Broad Ripple

All Indiana /

Indianapolis expands free produce program as part of White House hunger push

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.