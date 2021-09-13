All Indiana

‘Law & Crime Daily’ premieres Monday on WISH-TV at 11:30 p.m.

by: Meghan Stratton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brian Buckmire, the host of “Law & Crime Daily,” joined us on “All Indiana” to talk about the show’s debut!

Buckmire works as a homicide public defender in Brooklyn, New York, and considers himself a “legal nerd.”

He said the show will cover a lot of major cases on “Law & Crime Daily,” including the trials of R. Kelly and Elizabeth Holmes. They’ll also be covering smaller cases that you may not know about yet.

“Law & Crime Daily” debuts Monday, Sept. 13 on WISH-TV and will run on weekdays at 11:30 p.m.

