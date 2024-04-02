‘Let Them Talk’ creating a safe summer campaign in Indy

Let Them Talk’s mission encompasses affirming the Black community, creating safe spaces for youth voices, and addressing racial disparities.

The organization implements a variety of programs aimed directly at overcoming these challenges.

The Let Them Talk Club serves as a bridge and connector among organizations serving Black youth.

It focuses on reducing violence, lowering suspensions and referrals, and supporting schools through after-school activities.

The club inspires and empowers young individuals by fostering creativity, STEM education, mentorship, career exploration, financial literacy, and life-after-graduation preparedness.

The Let Them Talk Coalition is a collaborative initiative that unites community organizations to address the challenges facing Black youth in Indianapolis.

It promotes collaboration and collective action to tackle issues such as education, employment, and social justice.

The Let Them Talk Conference, scheduled for 2025, aims to empower excellence within the Black community.

It addresses systemic inequalities, supports entrepreneurship, and promotes inclusivity through workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

The Safe Summer Campaign, running from April 1 to July 31, 2024, reflects Let Them Talk’s commitment to the safety and well-being of youth during the summer months.

The campaign aims to raise $25,000 or more initially and focuses on mitigating risk factors associated with youth violence and unsafe environments.

Its goal is to ensure a positive and nurturing summer for community youth through targeted interventions and support.