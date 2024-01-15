Lisa VanMeter creates vibrant handmade prints

Lisa VanMeter, author of “Lost Blocks” joined “All Indiana” today to demonstrate her unique artistic flair!

Inspired by the Indiana habitats she encounters in her everyday life and while geocaching around the state, VanMeter uses a reduction block printing technique to create vibrant handmade prints.

She has been a professional printmaker for over a decade and exclusively makes handmade, original woodblock, linocut, and screen prints.

You can learn more about her here.