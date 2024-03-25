March Madness to ‘Footloose’ Prom—Is this Anything?

WIBC’s Hammer & Nigel recently dived into the excitement surrounding March Madness, with Hammer sharing his top social media accounts to follow for the best tournament insights and entertainment. Beyond the brackets, they touched on a development involving Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon and a unique high school prom invitation.

Kevin Bacon, renowned for his role in the 1984 hit film “Footloose,” has accepted an invitation to attend prom at Payson High School in Utah. This is the very school that stood in for the movie’s setting, a small town with a ban on dancing. The actor’s attendance comes after a persistent social media campaign using the hashtag #BaconToPayson, highlighting the enduring affection for the film and its message of rebellion and expression through dance.

“Footloose” featured Bacon as Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago who challenges the town’s strict no-dance ordinance, sparking a cultural awakening among its youth. The movie has remained a significant part of pop culture, celebrated for its spirited defiance and memorable soundtrack. Bacon’s involvement in the prom underscores the film’s lasting impact on audiences and his own career.

As Payson High School prepares for its relocation at the year’s end, Bacon’s participation in the prom promises to be a memorable farewell to the current building, offering students and the community a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Reflecting on the event, Bacon mentioned that “Footloose” was a “big part of my life,” acknowledging the film’s role in shaping his early career and its ongoing connection with fans.

This unique prom night, blending nostalgia with contemporary celebration, highlights the lasting legacy of “Footloose” and its message of freedom, dance, and the joy of youthful expression.