Original Farmers’ Market relocated for 2024 season

Downtown Indy, Inc. (DII), in collaboration with the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development (Indy DMD) and Indianapolis City Market Corporation, has announced the temporary relocation of the Original Farmers’ Market for its 2024 season.

From May 1 to Oct. 2, the market will find its new home in the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle.

This move is a strategic response to the temporary closure of Indianapolis City Market at the beginning of March 2024, as it undergoes structural renovations as part of the City Market East and West Plaza Redevelopment project.

The shift to Monument Circle echoes the historical roots of the city, as a weekly market was once a staple of the Circle from 1822-1824.

Keisha Harrison, Executive Director of Indianapolis City Market Corporation, expressed enthusiasm for the relocation, emphasizing the commitment to providing access to fresh produce, meats, cheeses, and locally crafted goods.

The market will operate every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., offering not only high-quality products but also a variety of lunch options from local vendors and City Market eateries.

Megan Vukusich, Director of Indy DMD, highlighted the significance of the farmers’ market as a vital hub for local food and business, essential for downtown patrons.

DII President and CEO Taylor Schaffer echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Monument Circle’s role as a cultural and communal space for the city.

The relocation to Monument Circle underscores the organizers’ dedication to maintaining this longstanding community event, fostering a vibrant downtown atmosphere.

Vendors interested in participating in the 2024 season can apply here.

This move ensures that the spirit of the Original Farmers’ Market continues to thrive, bringing together residents, workers, and visitors to celebrate the bounty of local produce and goods.