All Indiana

Penn & Teller present ‘The Foolers’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you believe in magic? ✨

Penn & Teller will be presenting “The Foolers” four master magicians show, paying homage to the classic magic of Penn & Teller!

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Clowes Memorial Hall this month.

Vinny Grosso, one of the performers, will be joining Monday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what to expect at the performance!

You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com. Stay tuned for “All Indiana ” at 4 p.m.