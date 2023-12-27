Preparing your pet for winter wonderland

The well-being of our pets is a top priority, especially during the harsh colder seasons.

We are happy to have Madison Hartman joining us on the show to shed light on essential tips and precautions for safeguarding our furry companions during the winter months.

Madison will share her expertise on how to ensure our pets stay warm, safe, and comfortable in the chilly weather, covering topics such as suitable clothing, shelter options, and winter-specific health concerns.

Tune in to learn how you can provide the best care for your four-legged family members and keep them happy and healthy throughout the winter season.