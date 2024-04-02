Recognizing and accepting people on the autism spectrum

As April approaches, many communities around the world gear up to recognize Autism Acceptance Month.

In Indianapolis, one notable advocate for autism acceptance and inclusion is Jenny Peters-Reese, the Chief Strategy Officer at Damar Services.

With her expertise and passion for supporting individuals on the autism spectrum, she is a valuable resource for shedding light on places in Indy that prioritize acceptance and accommodation.

She understands the importance of creating inclusive environments where individuals on the autism spectrum can thrive.

Through her perspective, Peters-Reese can highlight the significance of autism acceptance beyond just one month of recognition.

Lots of places around Indy provide accommodations and special hours for people with sensory sensitives. Here are just a few:

MUSEUMS

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Museum My Way

June 11, Oct. 9, Dec. 10

www.childrensmuseum.org

Indiana State Museum

Sensory-friendly Afternoons

One Sunday a month, 3-5 p.m.

www.indianamuseum.org

Conner Prairie

Sensory-friendly mornings

Second Sunday of the month

www.connerprairie.org

INDOOR ACTIVITIES

Build-A-Bear

Sensory-Friendly Time

Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon

www.Buildabear.com

Chuck E. Cheese

Sensory Sensitive Sundays

Every Sunday morning

www.Chuckecheese.com

SkyZone

Sensory Hours

First month of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

www.Skyzone.com

Rhodius Park Family Center

Sensory Room

Weekdays, 4-8 p.m.

www.indyparks.org

Fort Ben Branch Library

All Ages Sensory Story Time

Several times a week; check website for specifics

www.indpl.org