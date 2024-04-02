Recognizing and accepting people on the autism spectrum
As April approaches, many communities around the world gear up to recognize Autism Acceptance Month.
In Indianapolis, one notable advocate for autism acceptance and inclusion is Jenny Peters-Reese, the Chief Strategy Officer at Damar Services.
With her expertise and passion for supporting individuals on the autism spectrum, she is a valuable resource for shedding light on places in Indy that prioritize acceptance and accommodation.
She understands the importance of creating inclusive environments where individuals on the autism spectrum can thrive.
Through her perspective, Peters-Reese can highlight the significance of autism acceptance beyond just one month of recognition.
Lots of places around Indy provide accommodations and special hours for people with sensory sensitives. Here are just a few:
MUSEUMS
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
Museum My Way
June 11, Oct. 9, Dec. 10
Indiana State Museum
Sensory-friendly Afternoons
One Sunday a month, 3-5 p.m.
Conner Prairie
Sensory-friendly mornings
Second Sunday of the month
INDOOR ACTIVITIES
Build-A-Bear
Sensory-Friendly Time
Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon
Chuck E. Cheese
Sensory Sensitive Sundays
Every Sunday morning
SkyZone
Sensory Hours
First month of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rhodius Park Family Center
Sensory Room
Weekdays, 4-8 p.m.
Fort Ben Branch Library
All Ages Sensory Story Time
Several times a week; check website for specifics