ROTC Cadets recap their journey as WISH-TV interns

Today, we have a special treat as we welcome two outstanding ROTC cadets, Mark Hines and Lester Mungro, to the show. Mark and Lester will be sharing their unique journeys and experiences here at WISH, shedding light on the multifaceted lives of these future leaders. From balancing rigorous academic commitments to their dedication to serving our nation, their stories are nothing short of inspiring.

During our conversation, Mark and Lester will not only reflect on their time at WISH but also share their hopes and aspirations for the future. As these cadets embark on their promising careers, we’ll gain valuable insights into the dedication and determination that drive them to excel both in the classroom and in their military training. So, join us today for an enlightening discussion with Mark Hines and Lester Mungro as they provide a glimpse into the lives of ROTC cadets and their dreams for tomorrow.