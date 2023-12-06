‘Seeds of Caring’ empowering young people for a better world

Seeds of Caring is an organization that collaborates with over 15 local non-profit partners to empower kids and families to actively engage in community betterment.

Unlike a typical volunteer network, Seeds of Caring goes above and beyond by crafting age-appropriate programs that include guided discussions, opportunities for empathetic reflection, and meaningful activities centered around service, social action, and community building.

Whether it’s packing food for a local shelter or assembling welcome kits for new American families, children involved with Seeds of Caring are not only making an impact in their community today but also developing a sense of responsibility and compassion that will shape their ability to effect change in the future.

We are thrilled to have Brandy Jemczura, the Founder and Executive Director of Seeds of Caring, in the studio to share more about their inspiring work.