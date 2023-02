All Indiana

Stand-up comedian Adam Ferrara talks comedy show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stand-up comedian Adam Ferrara joined “All Indiana” Friday to discuss about his upcoming show at the Helium Comedy Club.

You may know Ferrara from his numerous TV shows or from his years touring as a stand-up comedian. He has been winning over audiences for more than a decade.

He will be performing Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets online.