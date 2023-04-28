Search
Tasty Takeout: Abbotts Candies

by: Divine Triplett
If you have a sweet tooth and are looking for something to satisfy your cravings, look no further than Abbotts Candies.

Jason Noel from the Hagerstown location recently stopped in to showcase a selection of their delicious caramels and chocolates, perfect for a tasty takeout treat.

Whether you’re looking for classic milk chocolate or rich and decadent caramel, Abbotts Candies has something for everyone. So why not indulge in some delicious sweets and support a local business at the same time?

