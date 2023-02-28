All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: Azzip Pizza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At U.S. 31 and Stop 11 Road on the south side, just outside The Freedom Center shopping center, you’ll find Azzip Pizza.

Pizza lovers can personalize their pies mixing and matching sauces, proteins and veggies, and then watch them bake in just a couple of minutes.

Founder Brad Niemeier and Chef Blake Kollker stopped by “All Indiana” on Tuesday to bring some pizzas for the latest “Tasty Takeout” segment.

You’ll find them at the Indianapolis restaurant, 1120 E. Stop 11 Road, or just call 317-886-9955. Azzip Pizza also has Indiana locations in Evansville, Newburgh, Terre Haute and Lafayette. Two Kentucky locations are in Bowling Green and Owenboro.

And if you’ve not figured it out yet, Azzip is the word “pizza” spelled in reverse.