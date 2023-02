All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: Buca Di Beppo Italian

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday’s Tasty Takeout is Buca Di Beppo Italian!

The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery from two locations: Downtown Indianapolis at 35 N Illinois St and 6045 E 86th St in Castleton Square.

You can contact the restaurant at 317-632-2822 at their Downtown Indianapolis location and 317-842-8666 at Castleton Square.