All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: Daredevil Brewing Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re planning a Super Bowl party, “All Indiana” has a suggestion on where to get the pizza, pretzels and beer.

Cari Crowe, a representative for Daredevil Brewing Company, stopped by Friday’s show for the Tasty Takeout segment.

The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery from two locations in Marion County: The Speedway Taproom at 1151 N. Main St. in downtown Speedway, and Daredevil Hall at 2721 E. 86th St. next to the Ironworks Hotel off Keystone Avenue. Its brewery is also located in Speedway.

Daredevil beer also is sold in stores across Indiana.