Tasty Takeout: Gals Fresh Fish

Today, Tasha Tague, also known as Tag, from Gals Fresh Fish, is showcasing “Eclipse Catch.”

She joined us for today’s Tasty Takeout!

This meal is the perfect addition to your solar eclipse night!

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking all or part of the sun’s light.

This happens only during a new moon when the three celestial bodies are aligned in a straight line.

There are three main types of solar eclipses: total, partial, and annular.

The solar eclipse is happening on April 8. Be sure to grab a bite from Gals Fresh Fish while you watch!