Tasty Takeout: Gather 22

Pablo Gonzalez, the owner of Gather 22, brought some of the best pizza you’ll ever taste right here in our studio!

From the savory Miso Pickled Egg to the flavorful Night and Day Rice, from the refreshing Kale Salad to the Olive Branch Byrnes Pizza and the zesty Hot Italian, this sampling promises a culinary journey that captures the essence of Gather 22’s diverse and delicious offerings.

Prepare for the best pizza experience with these takeout choices!

Location: 22 E 22nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Contact: (317) 258-2222