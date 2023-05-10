Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: JINYA Ramen Bar

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

JINYA Operating Partner, Kaily Almonte, and Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL veteran, Jaylon Smith, joined our hosts in-studio to talk about Smith’s partnership with JINYA and the opening of a new location in South Bend, IN.

During the segment, they highlighted some of JINYA’s popular menu items, including the Tonkotsu Black Ramen, Flying Vegan Harvest Ramen, and Creamy Shrimp Tempura.

JINYA is a renowned Japanese ramen restaurant that offers a variety of flavorful and authentic ramen dishes.

Smith’s partnership with JINYA reflects his love for the restaurant’s food and his desire to bring it to his hometown.

Viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about JINYA and its delicious menu items, as well as the partnership between the restaurant and Smith.

(WISH Photos)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Is This Anything?: Bo Jackson...
All Indiana /
Podcast touts relatable stories on...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Clean Eatz Fishers
All Indiana /
Dollywood’s longest ride ever set...
All Indiana /
Is This Anything?: MTV News...
All Indiana /
Supporting small businesses today and...
All Indiana /
Genesis Theatre Company: ‘Simply, Ella’...
All Indiana /
Is This Anything?: All-You-Can-Eat Buffets...
All Indiana /