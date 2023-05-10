Tasty Takeout: JINYA Ramen Bar

JINYA Operating Partner, Kaily Almonte, and Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL veteran, Jaylon Smith, joined our hosts in-studio to talk about Smith’s partnership with JINYA and the opening of a new location in South Bend, IN.

During the segment, they highlighted some of JINYA’s popular menu items, including the Tonkotsu Black Ramen, Flying Vegan Harvest Ramen, and Creamy Shrimp Tempura.

JINYA is a renowned Japanese ramen restaurant that offers a variety of flavorful and authentic ramen dishes.

Smith’s partnership with JINYA reflects his love for the restaurant’s food and his desire to bring it to his hometown.

Viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about JINYA and its delicious menu items, as well as the partnership between the restaurant and Smith.