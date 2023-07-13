Tasty Takeout: Kings Ribs Bar-B-Q

Get ready for a mouthwatering treat because today’s featured tasty takeout is none other than the irresistible goodness of BBQ. Joining our hosts in the studio are the talented owners of King Ribs Bar-B-Q, KJ Clardy, and Khemary Carter, who are here to serve up some delicious flavors that will leave your taste buds begging for more.

King Ribs Bar-B-Q is renowned for its mastery of traditional BBQ techniques, offering a delectable array of slow-cooked meats that are bursting with flavor. From tender and juicy ribs to succulent pulled pork, their menu is a meat lover’s paradise. The secret behind their mouthwatering creations lies in the careful selection of premium cuts, paired with a unique blend of spices and their commitment to slow-smoking the meats to perfection.

Clardy and Carter’s passion for BBQ shines through in every dish they prepare, and they take pride in delivering a truly unforgettable culinary experience. Whether you’re a BBQ aficionado or just looking to satisfy your craving for some smoky goodness, be sure to tune in and indulge in the tantalizing flavors of King Ribs Bar-B-Q as they bring their signature dishes straight to your screens. Get ready to savor every bite and discover why their BBQ is a true testament to the art of slow cooking and unparalleled taste.