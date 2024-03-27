Tasty Takeout: Middle of Nowhere

For the upcoming eclipse event at White River State Park, Middle of Nowhere food truck has unveiled a special menu item: blacked-out garlic gravy fries. This creation features seasoned fresh-cut fries topped with homemade gravy, a three-cheese blend, and fresh herbs, tailored to the eclipse theme.

The food truck, selected for the event amidst stiff competition, prepares to cater to the expected large crowd, indicating readiness to meet demand with ample supplies. The eclipse-themed fries complement the truck’s usual Chicago-style offerings, with service planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8.

Following the event, the truck will continue its regular appearances, with updates available on its Facebook page. This culinary innovation highlights the truck’s dedication to providing distinctive and enjoyable dining options for event-goers.