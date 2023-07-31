Tasty Takeout: Ocean Prime

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with an exquisite seafood feast as we feature Ocean Prime on today’s Tasty Takeout! Joining us are the culinary talents of Executive Chef, Carlos Alaniz, and the hospitality expertise of Assistant General Manager, Allie Alwine. In celebration of the upcoming National Oyster Day on Saturday, August 5th, they are treating us to a delectable assortment of oysters that promises to delight seafood enthusiasts and foodies alike.

Carlos Alaniz’s culinary mastery shines through as he showcases the finest selection of oysters, each with its distinct flavor profile and freshness, sourced directly from the ocean’s bounty. Paired with Allie Alwine’s warm hospitality and attention to detail, the dining experience at Ocean Prime is nothing short of exceptional. Whether you savor them raw on the half-shell or indulge in creatively prepared oyster dishes, this tantalizing spread is a fitting tribute to the unparalleled delight of these exquisite mollusks. So mark your calendars and join us in savoring the ocean’s treasures with Ocean Prime on National Oyster Day!