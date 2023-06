Tasty Takeout Rolli Sushi

Today on Tasty Takeout, we’re showasing a new sushi restaurant at The Garage Food Hall. The restaurant is called Rolli.

At Rolli you can experience an array of sushi and sashimi, using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients.

Rolli aims to create a new sushi concept with exciting and invoking flavors.

It is the perfect destination for people who want to experience the artistry of sushi in the contemporary and vibrant atmosphere of The Garage Food Hall.