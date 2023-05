Tasty Takeout: The Cheesecake Lady Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday’s Tasty Takeout is The Cheesecake Lady Indy.

The Cheesecake Lady Indy was founded in 2020 by Cassie Smith-Johnson. The bakery serves cheesecake in a cup, whole cheesecake, specialty cakes, fruit trays, veggie trays, and more.

The bakery is located at 2442 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205.