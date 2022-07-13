All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: The Whistle Stop features adult ice cream

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Whistle Stop stopped by to showcase a few dishes on All Indiana’s Tasty Takeout!

Rob Strong gave us a taste of their Adult Ice cream, flavors include maple bourbon, black cherry margarita, peanut butter, and salted caramel. He also showcased their Monster Tater Tots, packed with bacon, cheddar cheese, chives, and more. There is also the brisket burger, adn their burger of the month is a mango salsa burger.

For more information click here and connect on social media with The Whistle Stop here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Bright Colors and Bold Patterns’ opens tomorrow at The District Theatre

Life.Style.Live! /

Police: 28-year-old man pretending to be 19 faces child-sex charges

Indiana News /

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Witt family leans on faith after house fire

Life.Style.Live! /

Biden assures Israelis he opposes Iran’s nuclear program

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.