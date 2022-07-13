All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: The Whistle Stop features adult ice cream

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Whistle Stop stopped by to showcase a few dishes on All Indiana’s Tasty Takeout!

Rob Strong gave us a taste of their Adult Ice cream, flavors include maple bourbon, black cherry margarita, peanut butter, and salted caramel. He also showcased their Monster Tater Tots, packed with bacon, cheddar cheese, chives, and more. There is also the brisket burger, adn their burger of the month is a mango salsa burger.

For more information click here and connect on social media with The Whistle Stop here.