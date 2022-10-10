All Indiana

‘The Winchesters’ premieres Tuesday on WISH-TV

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, stars of “The Winchesters” joined George Mallet Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss the new show.

“The Winchesters” premieres Tuesday, October 11, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

About “The Winchesters”:

Across the world, brave individuals known as Hunters fight an unseen battle against the elements of darkness to protect humanity. In 1972, a ragtag group of Hunters old and new, discover a deadly threat that their predecessors have been attempting to thwart for years.

Mary Campbell, raised to fight by her parents, and John Winchester, kept in the dark his whole life, team up to save the world and discover their true legacy in the process. 

