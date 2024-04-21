All INdiana Politics: April 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to discuss Holcomb’s trade trip to Brazil and Mexico, progress on several projects, foreign companies, eliminating fentanyl, immigration, Caitlin Clark, and much more.

Later in the show, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Deborah Pickett, a Democratic candidate for Congress. Pickett discusses running for Congress, her military and research experience, protecting abortion, immigration, overlooked issues, and much more.

Last but not least, Phil Sanchez brings in two member of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the Iran-Israel strikes, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asking federal agents to review police shootings, lawmakers calling for sentencing changes, and cameras in classrooms.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.