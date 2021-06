All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Democrats celebrating Biden’s American Rescue Plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this week’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Democrats are celebrating President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan throughout the state.

News 8’s Richard Essex spoke with former Sen. Joe Donnelly about the president’s plan and possibly running for governor in 2024.

Plus, News 8 got the thoughts of two medical experts on Marion County’s decision to lift its mask mandate and the continued fight against COVID-19.