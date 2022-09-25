News

‘Back to the Ice’ free skate event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday the Winter Club of Indianapolis is hosting the “Back to the Ice” event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Organizers said first-time skaters can watch and learn from competitive skaters and coaches during the event.

It’s from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion. People interested in attending must register online in advance. Organizers said more than 200 people have already registered.

Skates are available to rent for $3.

More information on the event and registration can be found here.