‘Back to the Ice’ free skate event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday the Winter Club of Indianapolis is hosting the “Back to the Ice” event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Organizers said first-time skaters can watch and learn from competitive skaters and coaches during the event.
It’s from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion. People interested in attending must register online in advance. Organizers said more than 200 people have already registered.
Skates are available to rent for $3.
