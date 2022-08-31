News

Beautiful stretch!

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s this morning wiht dry air in place! It’ll be a beautiful afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity and loads of sunshine! Should be a great evening with lows in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will start to trend warmer Thursday with highs in the upper 80s through the end of the week! Should remain dry and comfy.

This up coming holiday weekend should be a warm one with highs reaching t othe lower 90s Saturday! Upper 80s to near 90° on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds!

Dry and quiet strech will continue through early next week with highs in the upper 80s with loads of sunshine for the beginning of September.