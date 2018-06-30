Bicyclist dies following crash in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are investigating following the death of a man Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the area of Brook School Road near Broadmoor Drive after police received calls about the incident.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered the crash between a woman driving an SUV and a bicyclist. The woman told investigators she was unable to see the man before the crash.

The bicyclist, 61-year-old Robert Lackey was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.