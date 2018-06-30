Bicyclist dies following crash in Fishers

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Fishers crash_1530382123961.jpg.jpg

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are investigating following the death of a man Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the area of Brook School Road near Broadmoor Drive after police received calls about the incident.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered the crash between a woman driving an SUV and a bicyclist. The woman told investigators she was unable to see the man before the crash.

The bicyclist, 61-year-old Robert Lackey was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: