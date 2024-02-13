Search
'All hands on deck': Restaurant readies for rush of NBA All-Star Game fans

Hunter Anderson, an Agave & Rye bartender, talks Feb. 12, 2024, with News 8. (WISH Photo)
by: Danielle Zulkosky
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Agave & Rye is just a few steps south of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the NBA All-Star Game will be played Sunday.

The restaurant’s staff is preparing for a rush of customers over the next few days leading up to the game. The staff expects an increase in business starting Wednesday.

Hunter Anderson, an Agave & Rye bartender, said, “The sheer volume of what we’re going to have, I think we all understand there’s gonna be a lot more people in town than we are used to, and I think we’re all ready for that and it’s all hands on deck.”

Agave & Rye is a known for handmade margaritas, so bartenders are coming in Tuesday to start prepping enough juice for the expected crowds.

“We are taking all the bartenders. They are coming all in,” Anderson said. “They’re cutting all the fruit. We’re doing all the batches. We’re actually juicing all our own limes and orange juice for our margarita mix to make it as fresh as possible.”

The increase in business in the winter should be good for the restaurant. “I do believe there’s going to be a lot of high-end celebrities coming on in, and I think our publicity with all of that is going to be fantastic.”

Ultimately, staff at the restaurant say they are ready to take on this huge weekend. “I am excited for it honestly. I think regardless of if we’re ready or not it’s happening and I think we can make the best out of the situation right now,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be a great time with a lot of new people in town.”

